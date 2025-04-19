Detroit Tigers Provide Updates on Several Key Players on Injured List
The Detroit Tigers have had plenty of injuries to deal with across the 2025 season, and with that, they now have 11 players on the injured list through the first few weeks of the season.
These injuries have set the team back some, but they stood atop the American League Central with an 11-8 record entering Friday's action and have managed to hold things together.
The Tigers recently posted a medical update regarding many of the team's injuries, and it includes multiple key players who may be nearing a return.
The first to come out was Beau Brieske, who was placed on the 15-day IL with ankle inflammation, and the respective update was that he has received a cortisone injection and will complete rehab this weekend.
Four of the updates were in regards to outfielders, which is no surprise given the team has had a plethora of injuries at the position and have had to rapidly adjust their lineup to accommodate.
Matt Vierling is progressing through a return to play by completing defensive/throwing drills and batting practice, which is a good sign given he has missed a decent clip of time already.
Their other key outfielder Parker Meadows was cleared to start a similar set of programs, and has been working on conditioning, defensive drills, and hitting progression day-by-day. These two players will likely be the most crucial to get back soon, as the outfield has seen an extremely depleted unit in recent weeks.
Wenceel Perez and catcher Jake Rogers are both completing daily rehab for their respective injuries, which is a positive sign for their recovery. Recent acquisition Manuel Margot also initiated his return to play this week, meaning his return or rehab stint could be coming soon as well.
The pitching core was also worth noting, as six of their pitchers received updates to their status, most notably Alex Cobb and Jose Urquidy.
Cobb will throw a live bullpen session on Saturday, Urquidy is playing catch from 120 feet out three times this week and Alex Lange joined the group of players completing daily rehab.
In addition to them, Sawyer Gipson-Long and Ty Madden are also included, with both scheduled to throw bullpen sessions Saturday.
All of these are positive updates, at varying levels no doubt. But it is good to see many of the team's key pieces beginning to make strides towards a return. Getting their pitching pieces back will be a notable different from the current roster, as there have been an astounding number of setbacks there for some time now.