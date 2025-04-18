Detroit Tigers Recall Quality Reliever, Place Another on IL With Ankle Issue
The Detroit Tigers have had troubles with injuries all season long, specifically in the outfield, where they have had to continually rotate things around, both ahead of Opening Day and after the season started.
This list of injuries has become quite long, with nine players on the injured list entering Friday.
Now, a recent development has added one more to the group.
In a recent post by the Tigers, they noted that reliever Beau Brieske is being placed on the 15-day IL, and the corresponding move is recalling Brenan Hanifee from Triple-A Toledo.
Brieske had been dealing with right ankle inflammation, which is ultimately the reason for his placement on IL.
Hanifee is a quality option for Detroit and has already seen some playing time in 2025 at the Major League level, pitching eight innings, with a 2.25 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, four strikeouts to two walks and one home run allowed.
Brieske, on the other hand, had been struggling through the first few weeks of the campaign with a 8.59 ERA, 1.773 WHIP, four strikeouts to three walks and two home runs allowed.
The hope is that Brieske will clear up his injury quickly and can utilize the time to get back into form.
It will be intriguing to see how the bullpen shapes up within that time frame, however, as Hanifee has showed stints of positive play at the MLB level with positive production last year.
Ultimately, the bullpen shift is just another move in a string of many injuries that have piled up since March, but hopefully, as the season goes, on these will start to lessen and players will begin to return sooner rather than later.