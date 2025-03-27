Detroit Tigers Remove Iconic Feature From Outfield at Comerica Park
The Detroit Tigers won't play a home game until April 4 after beginning the regular season on a road trip, but it might take local fans even longer to adjust to a major cosmetic change in the outfield at Comerica Park.
For the first time since Comerica Park opened in 2000, the now-iconic Tigers script will not be featured above the left-field scoreboard. Instead, it will be replaced by a Comerica Bank advertisement, a move that has sparked significant derision within the fanbase.
"What if we replaced something really cool (Tigers) and put something really boring that our fans will want to throw rocks at (Comerica Park)," one fan sarcastically wrote on X.
Another added, "Looks awful. What was the point behind this? More money from Comerica?"
Additional changes to Comerica Park include a premium seating arena that is being added to the lower deck behind home plate and should be ready for opening day, according to local Detroit reporter Sam Robinson.
The left-field scoreboard has changed significantly since opening day in 2000, which originally included the team name written out in standard text between a pair of tigers.
This previous version also featured several permanent advertisement fixtures, including brands such as Little Caesar's, Budweiser, McDonald's and Comerica Bank. By 2007, the script font had been introduced to left field, and the layout of the scoreboard has been altered within the last decade.
Comerica Park has also significantly changed its outfield dimensions over the past 25 years. Long regarded as one of the more pitcher-friendly ballparks in the MLB, the left-center field fence was moved in from 390 feet to 370 feet, shifting a formerly in-play flag pole — this was an homage to the former Tiger Stadium — beyond the outfield wall.
Detroit's schedule begins with a West Coast road trip, facing off against the defending MLB champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners respectively in a pair of three-game series. The Tigers' home opener finally comes on April 4, kicking off a three-game series with an AL Central rival, the Chicago White Sox, before the New York Yankees come to town April 7.