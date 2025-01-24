Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interesting in Signing Top Free Agent Reliever
The Detroit Tigers have had a somewhat underwhelming offseason to this point when considering what the hopes and expectations were entering the winter coming off their roller coaster campaign.
After sitting 9.5 games out of playoff position in late August, the Tigers rallied for one of the most epic runs of baseball in franchise history and wound up making the playoffs. They then eliminated the Houston Astros and came within just one game of an ALCS appearance.
The flash of contention the team showed inspired hope that Detroit could be aggressive in free agency in order to put the team over the top and establish themselves as a legitimate force to be reckoned with in the American League.
But outside of relatively minor signings such as Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres, it has been fairly quiet.
Of course, they are still linked to their dream free agent target in Alex Bregman, but whether or not they can actually land him remains to be seen.
In a fascinating and surprising development however, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press is now reporting the Tigers are showing interest in the top reliever still available; former Philadelphia Phillies closer Carlos Estévez.
"The Tigers are interested in signing a high-leverage reliever with experience as a closer for the 2025 season, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation," he wrote. "With that, the Tigers have expressed some level of interest in the best reliever remaining on the free-agent market, Carlos Estévez."
Petzold did go on to mention there is at least six teams interested in Estévez, and reports have indicated both the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are both engaged in discussions.
Further casting doubt, he also stated it's unlikely Detroit would acquire both Bregman and a top reliever like Estévez, instead opting for one of the cheaper options like Kenley Jansen or Kyle Finnegan if they were to actually sign Bregman.
In the more likely event where Bregman lands elsewhere, Estévez would be a fantastic option to shore up the Tigers' bullpen since he's coming off a career-best season in which he put up a 2.45 ERA with 26 saves over 54 appearances both with the Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels.
At 32 years old, there's optimism he is just now hitting his stride as a reliever given his 4.21 career ERA in his eight-seasoncareer. He would not command anywhere near the megadeal Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and could likely be had on a two to three-year contract with an AAV around $10 million.
Detroit ranked within the top 10 in terms of blown saves as a team, so a true closer is high on the list of needs.
If the Tigers are able to sign Estévez on that type of deal and have him serve as their closer for the foreseeable future, there's no question it would make the team significantly better.