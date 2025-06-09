Detroit Tigers Rising Star Beginning to Seriously Heat Up at Plate
The Detroit Tigers have gotten some impressive performances throughout their incredible run to start the 2025 season which sees them sitting with the best record in Major League Baseball.
Some players got off to hot starts and cooled off while others have stayed consistently solid throughout the year.
For one young Tigers star, it was an ugly start to the year and ending up on the receiving end of a ton of criticism for the first month or so before finally turning things around and starting to live up to his potential.
After position changes, struggles at the plate, and even bigger struggles on defense, Detroit second-year slugger Colt Keith is starting to heat up.
Colt Keith Putting Up Big Numbers For Tigers Over Last Few Weeks
Many questioned Detroit when they signed young infielder Colt Keith to a six-year extension before he even made his Major League debut.
Handing a player who has not taken a big league at-bat an automatic $28 million was certainly a risk, and though it was far from perfect, he showed some flashes during his rookie season in 2024. Still, the numbers for a supposed future star were solid, slashing .260/.309/.380 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI on the year.
The start of the 2025 season did not do much to quell the fears of fans either that the Tigers had made a mistake, and Keith during the month of April slashed .186/.324/.254 all while experiencing real problems of the defensive end.
Instead of pressing the panic button though, Detroit stuck by the youngster, and he seems to finally be putting it together.
Over the last two weeks, Keith is heating up. In that period, he's played 12 games and owns a slash line of .316/.366/.447 with four extra base hits and four RBI.
Headed into the final game of the series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, he was carrying a career-high 11-game hitting streak.
The Tigers do not need Keith to be a sensational power hitter who is blasting 30 home runs a year, but they do need him to get on base at a high rate and use his solid contact potential to collect hits.
Though he was not doing that the start of the season, he has figured out a way to turn things around.
If this version of Keith can stick around, it's going to be a massive boost for Detroit's lineup down the stretch.
