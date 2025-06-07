Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Has Fallen Far Short of Lofty Expectations
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start to the season with the best record in the American League.
After shocking the league in the second half of last year, the Tigers haven’t slowed down at all coming into this campaign.
Detroit has established itself as the team to beat in the AL, with a lot of things going right for the franchise.
In pretty much all facets of the game, the Tigers are doing well. The starting rotation has been strong led by arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Furthermore, the lineup has exceeded all expectations with players like Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez having resurgent seasons.
However, while there is a lot going right for Detroit, they aren’t perfect. This is still a young team that is trying to develop some of their top prospects, but one hasn’t quite hit the ground running.
Will Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Make Impact Upon Return?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one of the things that hasn’t worked out well for the Tigers this season being the performance of their top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe.
“Jackson Jobe was one of the top prospects in baseball entering the season but hasn't delivered the immediate impact some thought he could. He's currently on the IL with a Grade 1 right flexor strain after posting a 4.22 ERA and 5.12 FIP over his first 10 starts.”
At the end of last year, Jobe got a taste of the Majors with the anticipation that he was going to be on the Opening Day roster. The young right-hander is regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, but in 2025, he has struggled to begin his career.
So far this year, he has totaled a solid 4-1 record, but the 4.22 ERA isn’t up to his caliber.
With Jobe on the injured list now with a flexor strain, the Tigers will be extremely careful with his return plan.
Coming into the campaign, he was considered to be a potential AL Rookie of the Year candidate. That will be an uphill battle for him at this point being on the IL, but Detroit would love for him to return and produce this year.
As Detroit looks to continue their strong performance throughout the rest of the season and into the playoffs, they will be hopeful that the young right-hander can be a weapon for them in October.
Jobe has a ton of potential but hasn’t quite made the instant impact that the franchise might have been hoping for.