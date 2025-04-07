Detroit Tigers Rising Stars with Best Chances to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Detroit Tigers' 2025 season is just a week underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Tigers’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 30% Max Clark, OF, 30% Kevin McGonigle, SS, 30% Bryce Rainer, SS, 10% Thayron Liranzo, C
Max Clark, OF, West Michigan Whitecaps (A+) - 30%
Clark was the third overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. A high school phenom, he is one of the most decorated athletes in baseball and currently ranks second on the Tigers’ prospect list. He has the potential to be a five-tool player, but is more of a gap hitter than a pure power hitter.
A fantastic center fielder, he rates 70 in fielding and speed and 60 in arm strength. Clark hit .279 and stole 29 bases in 141 games split between single-A Lakeland and high-A West Michigan. He will start the season back in Kalamazoo, but hopes are high he will be promoted to Double-A Erie by midseason.
Kevin McGonigle, SS, West Michigan Whitecaps (AA) - 30%
McGonigle was the 37th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft and is currently ranked third in the organization. He excelled in the Florida State League and earned a promotion along with Clark to High-A West Michigan, where he fractured a hamate bone and missed the rest of the season.
McGonigle produces 90th percentile exit velocities while maintaining a strikeout percentage below 10%. He has a strong enough arm to remain at shortstop, and his range is adequate. He will start the season back at West Michigan, and the Tigers will closely monitor his progress at a position of need. Detroit is waiting to learn more about a reported ankle issue that may keep him out of the lineup.
Bryce Rainer, SS, Lakeland Flying Tigers (A) - 30%
Rainer was selected 11th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft and, without yet making his pro debut, is ranked fourth in the Tigers’ organization. He is the more toolsy of the middle infielders compared to McGonigle, which has led some to believe he could be the future shortstop, moving McGonigle to second base.
Rainer has more power than average, though his contact rate is not a major concern. He was also highly rated as a pitcher, giving him a 70-rated arm. Rainer will make his debut at Class-A Lakeland, and it will be interesting to see how the Tigers manage both his and McGonigle's development. Will they keep them both at shortstop or allow them to play together?
Thayron Liranzo, C, Lake Erie SeaWolves (AA) - 10%
In 2024, the Tigers achieved the seemingly impossible. Although they were sellers at the trade deadline, they acquired Liranzo from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the deal for a three-month rental of Jack Flaherty and yet still made the playoffs.
The 22-year-old switch-hitting catcher had been somewhat of a disappointment in the Dodgers organization but excelled after joining the Tigers. He has the potential to be a middle-of-the-order hitting catcher. Liranzo possesses a strong arm behind the plate and is continually working on improving his receiving skills. He will begin the season with Double-A Lake Erie, but he could prove to be an interesting offensive asset later in the season.
The Tigers have an intriguing mix throughout their system. Overall, the organization is quite young, with much of the pitching talent starting at Erie. That staff will be supported by Liranzo and may feature five top 30 prospects in the rotation: Jaden Hamm (No. 9), Troy Melton (No. 12), Jake Miller (L) (No. 17), Joseph Montalvo (No. 19), and R.J. Petit (No. 30).
As Jackson Jobe exits the top spot in the prospect rankings, the future heir will depend on who starts the season best among Clark, McGonigle, and Rainer. Early indications suggest that if Rainer continues to show power, he may take the top spot, especially if he can remain at shortstop.
Tigers fans should anticipate mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm," a series highlighting players excelling and earning potential promotions, as well as those not initially listed.