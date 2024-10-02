Detroit Tigers Rookie Predicted To Be Postseason Relief Ace
The Detroit Tigers are in the postseason. They are taking on the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round in their return to October. A tough test, but as one of the hottest teams in baseball during a crazy month, anything is possible. CBS Sports has predicted that rookie Jackson Jobe will take a huge leap in the playoffs.
Not only did they predict he would break out, but Mike Axisa says "Jobe will be this year's K-Rod."
Francisco Rodriguez, or K-Rod, was a six time All-Star, most well known for setting the single season save record with 62 in 2008. An elite closer for 16 years, he had six seasons with 40 or more saves. But that's not what the prediction is.
In 2002, Rodriguez's rookie year, he only pitched in five games for the Los Angeles Angels during the regular season as a 20-year-old. Then, in the playoffs, he broke out.
On his way to helping the Angels win the World Series, he made 11 playoffs appearances, allowing just four earned runs and striking out 28 in 18.2 innings. Then, he took the baseball world by storm.
To predict this for Jobe is high praise, but something that the 22-year-old could easily achieve.
The circumstances are similar to that of Rodriguez in terms of his lack of regular season production. In fact, Jobe pitched less. The right hander only made two appearances, pitching four innings while allowing one hit and one walk and striking out two.
The top pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, his stuff can play at the big league level. Scouts use the 20-80 scale to determine certain aspects of a players game, with 50 being average and 80 being elite.
Jobe's three best pitches are considered "plus." His fastball, slider and changeup are all graded at 60 or better. He sits 95-96 mph with a plus changeup and "plus-plus" slider, his best pitch.
The rookie has been highly touted since he was drafted third overall, and has done nothing to dispell the hype. In 21 minor league starts this season, he compiled a 2.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 91.2 innings.
The biggest difference between Jobe and Rodriguez is that Jobe will eventually go back to being a starter, likely next season. For now, he will be a weapon out of the bullpen that can let it loose one inning at a time in the playoffs.