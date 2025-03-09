Detroit Tigers Seen as Potential Trade Partner for Former All-Star Slugger
With spring training moving right along for the Detroit Tigers, the franchise is excited to replicate their success from the year prior.
It was an amazing campaign for the Tigers in 2024. The franchise was able to snap a lengthy postseason drought and came just one win away from making the American League Championship Series.
However, despite making a massive jump, the team wasn’t perfect and had a lot of flaws.
This winter, the focus was to improve around the young core with some talented veterans both in the lineup and on the pitching staff.
Detroit certainly was able to accomplish improvements on the pitching staff, by signing Jack Flaherty, Alex Cobb, and Tommy Kahnle. However, the upgrades to the lineup were just a little lackluster with Gleyber Torres being the sole move in the batting order.
The Tigers were in on Alex Bregman in free agency, but ultimately came up short. However, that interest proves they do desire another right-handed bat in their lineup, and that makes a lot of sense.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Tigers being a good landing spot for Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz. Due to the likely struggles coming up for the Rays in a tough American League East, they should be sellers once again this campaign.
"The Rays nonetheless face a hard road to the playoffs in 2025. And unless it gets easier — the AL East isn't likely to play along — they're likely to be sellers once again.”
It’s a bit surprising that Diaz hasn’t been traded yet, but with the start of the season right around the corner, he’s still on the Rays.
The 33-year-old has had a really strong career, and despite a slow start to the 2024 campaign, finished with some solid numbers.
In 2024, he slashed 281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs, 65 RBI, and 31 doubles. Even though it wasn’t as good as his All-Star campaign in 2023, it was still a solid season for the veteran slugger.
While he has experience at third base, Diaz is primarily a first baseman at this stage of his career. With some positional flexibility already on the team, Detroit would likely be able to find him at-bats, whether at first or designated hitter.
Even though Torres is a fine addition, it would behoove the Tigers to pursue another right-handed bat in the middle of the batting order. The team is a bit unbalanced when it comes to righties and lefties.
Diaz is certainly going to be a player mentioned in trade rumors, with Tampa Bay likely to be sellers once again.