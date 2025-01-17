Detroit Tigers Seen as Top Landing Spot for Talented Starting Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers have had a fairly quiet winter so far, but that could all change with a few free agents still available that make sense for them.
It was an amazing campaign for the Tigers in 2024. They were able to snap a lengthy playoff drought thanks to a strong second half of the season. Detroit was then able to defeat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round, proving that their postseason appearance was no fluke.
Since the team was just one win away from facing the New York Yankees in the ALCS, expectations are going to be high coming into the season. With the AL Cy Young Award winner leading the rotation in Tarik Skubal, the time to win is now for Detroit.
However, with that potential mindset going into next season, the Tigers haven’t been nearly as active as many would have hoped so far this winter. Their two most notable moves were signing Gleyber Torres and Alex Cobb. While both are solid players, neither will likely be the difference between them winning a playoff series or not.
As seen last year in the postseason, Detroit really could have used another top-end starting pitcher to back up Skubal. Manager A.J. Hinch did a really nice job piecing together the rotation and bullpen, but some help would be ideal.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Tigers being the best landing spot for a reunion with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
“Not long ago, the Tigers were one of the more aggressive spenders in baseball. Following up on their first trip to the postseason in a decade, they've made short-term additions like Cobb and Gleyber Torres. Bringing Flaherty back could prove to be a short-term addition also, but with the possibility of him being part of a talented rotation for multiple years.”
A reunion with Flaherty makes a lot of sense for both sides this winter. Before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander pitched very well for Detroit. In 2024, he totaled a (7-5) record and 2.95 ERA. After being traded, he went on to help the Dodgers win a World Series, and his strong performance should result in him getting a nice contract this winter.
For the Tigers, Flaherty could be the perfect fit behind Skubal in the rotation. With some talented young arms still developing, the addition of the 29-year-old would provide Detroit with a pitcher who is proven and can help them win now.
Since their ace is still under a very team-friendly contract, the Tigers should be utilizing their assets to put as much talent around him for the next couple of years with a window of opportunity to win.
Bringing back Flaherty makes a lot of sense for both sides, and signing him would be an impact move by Detroit.