Detroit Tigers Shortstop Named One of the Best Young Prospects in Baseball
The Detroit Tigers are having a solid season, as they try to get to the .500 mark and make a run at a Wild Card spot. For a team that is still in a rebuilding process, it has been a good season for the Tigers.
Considering the Tigers are rebuilding, they are having success this season compared to expectations, and they also feature one of the best farm systems in baseball. There is a lot of talent coming up in the next few seasons for the Tigers, as MLB.com has their farm system ranked sixth in all baseball.
Max Clark and Jackson Jobe are the two household names in the farm system, as they are both in the Top-10 in MLB’s prospect rankings. However, there is a lot of depth in the system, and it got even stronger when the Tigers selected Bryce Rainer with their most recent first-round pick.
Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the best prospects 20-years-old and younger. Making the list were a few players in the Tigers’ organization, including shortstop, Bryce Rainer.
“The No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft, Rainer has a 55-hit, 60-power offensive profile and he has drawn some comparisons to a young Corey Seager for his polished offensive game and projectable 6'3", 195-pound frame. He has the tools to stick at shortstop but could also be a Gold Glove defender at third base if he outgrows the position.”
The former 11th overall pick is looking like he is going to be a strong prospect for the Tigers for in the near future. At just 19-years-old, Rainer will still likely be in the minors for a few seasons, but that will continue to give him time to develop and grow.
The comparison to a young Corey Seager is certainly high praise, as Seager is one of the best shortstops in baseball. If Rainer’s career mirrored Seager’s, Detroit would be very happy. Since the Tigers have another couple of good infield prospects in Kevin McGonigle and Jace Jung, Rainer could end up developing into a third baseman as he gets older and bigger.
Detroit has done a good job in recent years of building their farm system, as they will be hoping to end this rebuilding process soon. It has been a long time since they made the playoffs and with strong prospects coming up on the horizon, the future looks bright in Detroit.