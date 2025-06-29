Detroit Tigers Should Aggressively Address Three Needs by Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
They have gotten the job done in every facet of the game, looking like legitimate World Series contenders.
However, how the Tigers operate differs greatly from the other contenders in baseball, who are not afraid to spend big money to address needs and weaknesses on the roster.
Alas, their championship window is being pushed open and the time to make a deal is now.
More News: Three Detroit Tigers Remain in Contention to Start in MLB All-Star Game
“The Tigers are financial outliers, but they’re another historic franchise, and they’ve made a case — at least at times — for being the best in baseball this season. After almost a decade of irrelevance, there should be no lack of motivation to make moves and reassert themselves as serious threats to win a championship,” wrote Chad Jennings, Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent MLB trade deadline tier article.
Detroit landed in the first tier, “Could be (should be?) aggressive buyers” and rightfully so.
Being good enough to contend for a championship, especially when a franchise has operated in the fashion which the Tigers have, is never a guarantee. Looking like one of the best teams in baseball, they need to take advantage.
More News: Tigers Emergency Starter Turns in Shockingly Dominant Performance Against Athletics
Where could they look for an upgrades?
The Athletic listed three areas to target, the first being infield.
More specifically, Detroit needs to find someone who can play on the left side at either shortstop or third base.
Trey Sweeney has not been the answer at shortstop and third base has been a revolving door with Jace Jung struggling and Matt Vierling constantly on the injured list.
More News: Tigers Slugging Duo Ranked Among Least Clutch Players in Baseball This Season
Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry are both having huge campaigns, but adding an established player at third base would help immensely.
The other two needs are both on the mound.
The Tigers could use some starting pitching insurance with star prospect Jackson Jobe done for the season, injuring his elbow and needing Tommy John surgery. Alex Cobb, signed to a one-year, $15 million deal in free agency, hasn’t pitched yet this year.
Detroit has some depth with Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long, but the injury histories of Reese Olson and Casey Mize are both concerning.
More News: Insider Says Tigers Will Be 'All In Again' if Red Sox Shop Alex Bregman
In the bullpen, the Tigers need a relief pitcher capable of generating whiffs and strikeouts.
Collectively, the group has produced at an impressive rate, but that is a glaring weakness as pitching to contact could lead to some tough results.
Ideally, a strikeout artist with playoff and high-leverage experience would be the perfect addition.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.