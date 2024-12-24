Detroit Tigers Should Keep Close Eye on Toronto Blue Jays’ Negotiations With Star
The Detroit Tigers shockingly announced their presence as an up-and-coming contender in the American League in the second half of the 2024 season.
They went on an unprecedented run, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the standings to earn a wild card spot. The hot streak didn’t stop in October, as the Tigers defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before pushing the Cleveland Guardians to a fifth game in the ALDS before being defeated.
It was an impressive run for a young Detroit team, whose entire roster had less playoff experience than individual players on the Astros team.
That kind of experience will benefit them in the long run as they look to cement their status as a playoff contender in the AL. Soon, they are hoping to become World Series threats as well.
For that to occur, the team needs to address some needs that exist on the roster.
Calculated spending was expected by the franchise this winter, as they wanted to augment their current core but not block some of the star prospects they have working their way through the Minor League system.
To this point, they have stuck to the same strategy they used in recent offseasons with the pitching staff, signing veteran Alex Cobb to a one-year contract to add some depth to the rotation.
No major move has been made with the lineup yet, but Detroit has been connected to Astros free agent Alex Bregman as a suitor, looking to upgrade at third base with the two-time All-Star and World Series champion.
Across the diamond, the team has to figure out what to do with Spencer Torkelson.
The No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft has not yet realized the potential that led to him being selected in that spot. He had a 31-home run campaign in 2023 but has recorded a -0.3 WAR in 361 Major League games.
Throwing in the towel this soon is unlikely, but the Tigers should be keeping their options open for the future. One of those potential targets in the future should be Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays star is set to become a free agent after the 2025 campaign, where he would demand a massive contract. Time is clicking on them to figure out an extension with the All-Star first baseman, as he has set a deadline to get a deal done.
Guerrero has let the team know that negotiations will stop after the first full day of Spring Training camp. Right now, a massive gap exists between the two sides.
He is open to remaining in Toronto, but only if they meet the asking price that he has set. Their original offer was for $340 million and he has said that isn’t close to what he is looking for.
That situation is one that the Tigers need to be keeping a close eye on, especially if no deal is reached by the deadline Guerrero has put in place.
A four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, he would become the best player available in potential trade talks ahead of the deadline should the Blue Jays get off to a slow start. The franchise would have to listen to offers as they couldn’t afford to watch him leave as a free agent and get nothing in return.
If that is what happens, he should become the No. 1 target for the team on the trade market and free agency should Toronto not trade him, as he presents a sizable upgrade over what they currently have at the position.
It will take a record-setting deal to land Guerrero long-term, but that is something the Tigers haven’t been afraid of in the past. One of the biggest contracts in MLB history was agreed to by them with first baseman Prince Fielder.
Among the most feared right-handed power hitters in baseball, he would bring everything to the Detroit lineup they are looking for in the middle of their order.