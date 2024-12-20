Detroit Tigers Remain in Mix for Alex Bregman in Free Agency With Payroll Flexibility
The Detroit Tigers are a team that many people thought would look to make some big moves during the offseason to build off of the momentum created by their incredible finish to the 2024 campaign.
After being sellers at the trade deadline, the team got hot and went on an unprecedented run, earning a wild card spot. They even defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before losing in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians.
It snapped a nine-year playoff drought, as the Tigers are now ahead of their rebuild timeline. To keep pushing forward, it would behoove them to add some experienced players to the mix.
One of the players who could still be on their radar is star third baseman Alex Bregman.
The Astros are in a bit of a retooling stage after trading right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. As part of the return package, they received Isaac Parades, who many believe will take over at third base with Bregman moving on in free agency.
If the two-time All-Star does depart, Detroit is a team to keep an eye on, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, because of the payroll flexibility the team possesses.
He mentioned Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes in the same tier as Bregman. Other suitors for the stars are the Toronto Blue Jays, San Franciso Giants, Boston Red Sox, Orioles, Tigers, Houston, New York Yankees and New York Mets.
What makes Detroit a potential contender for the two-time World Series champion in addition to the spending power they have? Manager A.J. Hinch.
“And the Tigers have a need for top-end talent and a connection through manager A.J. Hinch, under whom Bregman played for five years,” wrote the MLB insider.
Detroit has a clear need at third base, as they don’t currently have an everyday option for the spot. Six different players started there in 2024, five of whom started there at least 11 times.
Bregman would bring a lot to the table that the Tigers need.
His glove is excellent, as he won a Gold Glove Award for the first time in his career this past campaign.
He would provide the lineup with the kind of power boost they are in need of. Despite his early season struggles, he finished the year with 30 doubles and 26 home runs, knocking in 75 RBI and recording a .453 slugging percentage.
The doubles, homers and RBI would have all led Detroit; the slugging percentage would have been third behind Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene.
His WAR of 4.1 would have been second on the team behind Greene, who had an impressive 5.0. That is Bregman’s lowest WAR in a season that he played triple-digit games in since 2017, his second as a pro.