Detroit Tigers Showing Interest in Free Agent Pitcher Walker Buehler
After a magical run in the 2024 season, it came to an abrupt end for the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. One of the huge reasons that they could not advance further in the playoffs was due to their lack of pitching depth, though.
They had to get a lot done with their bullpen in the offseason because of the lack of reliable starters in the rotation.
Pitching then became the priority for the Tigers in the winter.
Detroit brought in veteran right hander Alex Cobb, and as good as he was his last full season in 2023, he is more a of a mid-rotation arm at this point.
However, the depth is valuable for a young team.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Tigers are among the team's now showing interest in veteran free agent Walker Buehler.
Buehler is at an odd point in his career to hit free agency. His last full season in 2021 was completely dominant, posting a 2.47 ERA in 207.2 innings with 212 strikeouts and a fourth place Cy Young finish.
The 30-year-old then made 12 starts in 2022 before hitting the injured list and ultimately undergoing Tommy John surgery and had his flexor tendon repaired, which caused him to miss all of 2023 and make just 16 starts in 2024.
His return to the mound after injury did not go so well, registering a 5.38 ERA in those starts and just a 7.6 K/9. He also walked a batter more per inning than he had in the rest of his career. In his first action post surgery, there were expected to be some bumps in the road.
Because of his struggles and recently missing a season, Buehler's value will be much lower than it would have been just a few years ago and he will come at a much cheaper cost.
The right hander could be the perfect addition to the Tigers, however, for that exact reason.
Spotrac has his market value at just one year, $3 million, easily affordable for Detroit.
Not only that, but for the first time in a few years, Buehler will be getting a full offseason of workouts and preparing for the season, not just rehabbing. If he can get back to form, he and Skubal will make one of the best 1-2 punches in the league.
The Tigers are not in on the big ace left on the market in Corbin Burnes, so they will have to look at the next tier of starters in order to fix the holes in the rotation.
If the Tigers could get Buehler to bounce back to his old self, he would be the perfect addition on a cheap deal.