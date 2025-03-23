Detroit Tigers Sign Free Agent Outfielder to Last Minute Major League Deal
The Detroit Tigers have had quite a few injuries arise in recent weeks across the outfield at various spots, including Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows both going down and expected to start out the year on the injured list. This left the team with quite a predicament, as their depth in the outfield was decimated, and Wenceel Perez was one of the only remaining options.
So, to address the issue, the Tigers have decided to sign veteran outfielder Manuel Margot, as was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Margot was picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason but would ultimately end up being released within the last 24 hours. This gave him the option to find a new team for 2025 and push towards making a major league roster before Opening Day.
Detroit seems to have been his best option, as they did wind up giving him a major-league deal according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Given their lack of healthy talent at the position, he could get some playing time early on.
In recent seasons Margot has been predominantly a split outfielder, playing all three positions to increase his versatility. However, over the course of his career he has been more utilized in center field, which is where Perez has been the expected starter after returning from his short injury stint. Margot slashed .238/.289/.337 with four home runs in 2024.
It will be extremely intriguing to see whether Margot is with the team to compete for a starting role immediately off the rip, or if he is someone they want to get a look at and utilize as depth until Vierling and Meadows return.