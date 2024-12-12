Detroit Tigers Signing Veteran Starter Alex Cobb Grades As 'Harmless'
The Detroit Tigers made the postseason in 2024 against all odds, though it may still be a bit early to consider them perennial contenders.
They entered the offseason needing improvements in many areas of their roster, perhaps none more so than their rotation despite having the reigning, defending, undisputed American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
The club added veteran right-hander Alex Cobb to the mix on a one-year, $15 million deal to try and improve the rotation behind Skubal.
Cobb only made three starts in 2024, late in the year for the Cleveland Guardians after returning from multiple injuries, but did post a 2.76 ERA across 16 1/3 innings in those outings.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer graded all of the free agency signings to this point in the offseason, grading the Alex Cobb signing a "C," grading out as "harmless."
"The Tigers have reached the "add veteran experience" phase of their ascension in the AL Central. The 37-year-old Cobb certainly fits the bill, though there is a question of how much he has left to give," writes Rymer. "Cobb pitched 301 strong innings (i.e., 3.80 ERA) for the Giants across 2022 and 2023, but he missed most of this season with injuries. The bet here seems to be that since those didn't concern his arm or shoulder, Cobb will have more left in the tank."
Cobb certainly fits the "veteran" moniker, making his Major League debut in 2011. Across 1,327 2/3 innings since, he has posted a 3.84 ERA with 1,108 strikeouts and a 106 ERA+ in 233 starts on five different teams.
While Cobb may not go down in history as a Hall of Famer, the veteran is a one-time All-Star, and has been a solid piece in the middle of many rotations, and can certainly serve in that role in 2025 for the Tigers.
There is still work to do if Detroit plans on making the postseason again in 2025, but adding Cobb to the rotation is certainly a solid start.