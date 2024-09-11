Detroit Tigers Skipper Shares Plan on How They'll Use Their Ace Down the Stretch
As the Detroit Tigers continue to push closer to the final Wild Card spot in the American League, they are closely monitoring the workload of their ace, Tarik Skubal.
The Tigers have been playing some excellent baseball in the second half of the season, as they now find themselves firmly in the playoff picture as the middle of September approaches.
One of the main reasons for the success of Detroit has been their pitching staff.
The Tigers’ starting rotation and bullpen have been finding ways to win games, led by their superstar Skubal.
He is the likely American League Cy Young Award winner, as he has a chance to win the pitching Triple Crown this season. While Skubal is having an excellent season for Detroit, the organization has been careful with his workload.
For the most part, the left-hander has been getting five days rest in between starts this year.
Recently, manager A.J. Hinch spoke about what Skubal’s workload is going to look like for the rest of the season.
"We've told him he's going to pitch on Thursday against the Rockies," manager A.J. Hinch said to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. "Five or six days after that, he'll pitch again, I think it's in Kansas City, and then on that last homestand."
If the Tigers keep Skubal on his normal workload, it would mean that his next scheduled start would be against the Kansas City Royals, followed by an outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Even though his workload is being carefully monitored, Skubal is excited about pitching down the stretch.
"It's exciting," Skubal said to Petzold "It's what you play the game for. You play the game to go play in the postseason and see what happens. It's exciting, but we need to not let the moment get too big and focus on just winning games, and then let everything else take care of itself."
As it currently is set for Skubal, Detroit will have some potential flexibility for him at the end of the season.
The final series for the Tigers will be against the Chicago White Sox, in which Skubal could be used on short rest in the finale. However, if things go well leading up to then, he could be saved for the AL Wild Card Game.
It is going to be an exciting rest of the month for Detroit, as they have a chance to snap their playoff drought this year.