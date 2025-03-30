Detroit Tigers Slugger's Turnaround Looks Real Despite Dodgers Sweep
When it comes to straight results in the win loss column, nobody was thrilled about the Detroit Tigers suffering a sweep against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Though the Tigers hung in there for huge chunks of the series against the best team on the planet and one of the best lineups ever assembled, close does not do anything for you in the standings and Detroit begins the year in an 0-3 hole.
It's not to say there weren't some bright spots to take away however, and one bright spot shined brighter than all throughout the weekend and really looked like a whole new player.
Former No. 1 overall pick and top prospect Spencer Torkelson has been through a lot in the Motor City. From his largely rough debut 2022 season to his 31 home run 2023 season to being sent down last year with massive struggles at the plate, Torkelson has seen the highs and lows of being a Major League player very quickly in his career.
After an offseason full of trade rumors and potential replacements being brought in to take his spot both in the lineup and on the field, Torkelson remained on the Tigers throughout the winter.
Entering spring training, he was seen as someone who absolutely had to have a massive camp or he would risk not making the team.
He answered with a slash line of 340/.389/.680 with five home runs and 11 RBI over 19 games and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that there should be a place for him.
With some still doubting it would be able to carry over into the regular season when facing big league pitching every at bat, Torkelson arrived to Los Angeles with a chip on his shoulder.
Under probably the biggest microscope he has been throughout his career, Torkelson responded by being Detroit's most productive hitter of the weekend by far.
Looking infinitely more comfortable in his swing, Torkelson slashed .444/.643/.889 with a home run and four hits. Perhaps most encouraging however was the plate discipline he showed with five walks on the weekend as a whole.
If there's one area where he struggled most with over the last couple of years, it's swinging at pitches outside of the zone and ugly chases leading to too many strikeouts.
There's still a long season to go, but Torkelson clearly looks to have taken a step under immense pressure to do so.
If the Tigers can get the version of him they believed they were drafting so highly, it would go a long way towards giving a lineup a massive boost, something it clearly is in desperate need of.