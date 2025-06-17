Detroit Tigers Slugger Struggling Should Be Concerning
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, who now have some lofty expectations for the rest of the year.
The Tigers were able to change the outlook of the team after going on a magical run in the second half of the campaign in 2024 to not only make the playoffs but beat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
While the victory in the playoffs and the great stretch might have been seen as a fluke by some, Detroit has proven that they are one of the best teams in the league this season.
The front office did a nice job helping the young core by bringing in some veteran talent like Jack Flaherty, Gleyber Torres, and Tommy Kahnle this winter, but there have also been some surprise success stories.
Javier Baez is one of the players who has had a resurgent year, but he isn’t alone.
Former first-overall pick Spencer Torkelson has been able to have a career year so far, but he has struggled a bit of late, which could be a bit of a cause for concern.
One of the main reasons why Detroit has been so successful this campaign has been because of Torkelson producing like a first overall pick. So far this season, he has slashed .233/.341/.490 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 69 games played.
The power numbers for the slugger have been fantastic, but June hasn’t been kind to him so far.
In 12 games, he has slashed .205/.314/.364 with just two home runs and five RBI. There has been a significant drop in the power department in about a half month of games, which could be a bit concerning for the Tigers.
Unfortunately, Torkelson hasn’t done much in the past to warrant a lot of faith in him, and there is understandably going to be some concern at the first sign of struggles.
The early season production from the slugger helped spark the offense, but there are some options that Detroit can utilize if Torkelson’s struggles continue.
Hopefully, it is just a bit of a bad stretch for the right-hander, who helped fill a massive need for the lineup.
One of the most significant needs of the team heading into the 2025 campaign was a power-hitting batter from the right side of the plate. Torkelson was able to provide the team with what they needed, and going forward they will need him to snap out of his slump.
