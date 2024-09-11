Detroit Tigers Star Pitcher Getting Closer to Making His Return
As the Detroit Tigers keep winning games, the possibility of them reaching the playoffs is increasing by the day.
The Tigers have leaned on their pitching staff for most of the season, but their lineup is starting to show some signs of life lately, which is one of the reasons why they have been able to go on such a nice run.
Like all teams, Detroit has dealt with injuries this year, and one of the notable one was to starting pitcher Reese Olson.
The talented right-hander for the Tigers has been out since July 20 with a shoulder injury, but he is getting closer to his return after making a couple rehab starts.
"We'll determine what's next for him, either another start in Triple-A or another plan," Hinch said to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. "I haven't seen him in 10 days, so I'd like to sit down and see what he feels like after his first couple of outings."
Olson has looked good in both of his rehab starts, as he builds his arm strength back up. In his first start, he threw 39 pitches and then slightly increased that number to 45 in his second outing.
In five innings of work between the two starts, Olson has totaled six strikeouts and has allowed just two hits and no earned runs.
With him performing well in the minors, the Tigers now have to figure out what the plan is for him.
"All that talk is going to happen," Hinch said to Petzold, when asked about Olson's return. "I'm not really dialed in on it right now to comment on it. But all things are on the table."
Considering Detroit is in the middle of a close race in the American League Wild Card, they simply can’t just toss Olson out there to get pitches in, as every game matters to them at this point.
However, if he is ready to return, he could provide a boost for Detroit down the stretch.
This season, Olson has a 4-8 record but an ERA of 3.23. When healthy, Olson is arguably the second-best pitcher on the Tigers after Tarik Skubal, and he would be welcomed back if he's ready.
Over the next couple days there should be some clarity and a timetable for what the plan will be for Olson moving forward.