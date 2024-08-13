Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Likely Done for Season After Suffering Injury
In the final two months of the season, there could be some exciting moments for Detroit Tigers fans as they get to see some of their future stars perform on the field together as the organization starts evaluating who might be the cornerstones of this franchise going forward.
Parker Meadows has looked like the player he was billed to be since returning from the injured list, and now, they will be getting Kerry Carpenter back in the outfield after he missed multiple months with an injury of his own.
Ideally, this stretch will allow the front office to get a better idea of the areas they need to pursue in free agency, so there's a chance even more players from their minor league affiliates could be called up to close out the year.
One of their star prospects who is still too far away from being on the Major League radar is infielder Kevin McGonigle. Ranked as the fourth-best player in their pipeline, the 19-year-old is part of the High Single-A team that features tons of the Tigers top end talent.
Unfortunately, the 37th pick in the 2023 draft is likely out for the year after he was placed on the injured list with a hamate fracture in his right wrist.
The injury occurred over the weekend when he was hit by a pitch during the first inning of Saturday's contest. The usual recovery period is roughly 6-8 weeks, so if Detroit wants to be conservative with their talented prospect, they likely will shut him down.
McGonigle performed well after he was selected in 2023, finishing his 21 games across rookie ball and Single-A with a batting average of .315, a homer and six RBI.
He carried that over into his first full season, slashing .326/.407/.470 with four home runs, 37 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 60 Single-A games this year before getting promoted on July 21.
Hopefully he has a quick recovery even if he is out for the rest of this season so he can be ready for winter workouts heading into 2025.