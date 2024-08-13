Detroit Tigers Star Finally Returning To Lineup After Lengthy Absence
A lot has changed for the Detroit Tigers since the last time Kerry Carpenter suited up for them.
Carpenter's last appearance for the Tigers was on May 26 during the team's 14-11 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He served as a pinch-hitter that day, going 0-for-1 with an intentional walk and a strikeout.
The 26-year-old outfielder hasn't played for Detroit since then. He went on the 10-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation in late May, which was later revealed to be a stress fracture. After nearly two months on the shelf, he was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 21.
Now, Carpenter is finally ready to return. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that Carpenter will be activated from the IL before tonight's home game against the Seattle Mariners.
Unfortunately for Detroit, Carpenter's return is too little, too late. The team already sold at the trade deadline, waving the white flag on 2024. The Tigers enter Tuesday's game at 56-63, nine games out of a playoff spot and 14 games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Carpenter was off to an outstanding start before going down, batting .283/.342/.572 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in his first 50 games. The third-year outfielder will look to pick up where he left off and finish strong down the stretch, but fans can't help but wonder whether this season might have unfolded differently had Carpenter stayed healthy and continued his All-Star-caliber production.
Prior to being activated, Carpenter had a four-game rehab stint at Triple-A Toledo. Not surprisingly, he looked a bit rusty, slashing .214/.267/.286 with one walk and five strikeouts in 15 plate appearances against minor-league pitching.
While Carpenter's return should give Detroit's lineup a much-needed boost, he may need some time to get his timing back at the plate, especially against the Mariners' stingy pitching staff.