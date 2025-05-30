Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Moves Near Top of Recent Updated Rankings
There may not be a team in as good of a position as the Detroit Tigers in all of baseball.
Not only do they currently own the best record in the American League at 37-20 and have the highest winning percentage in the MLB at .649, dominating currently, they are set up incredibly well for the future, too.
This arrival on the scene has been a long time coming for the Tigers, who missed the playoffs for nine straight years before breaking the streak in 2024.
The only positive to come from losing so many games is that it means selecting higher in the MLB Draft. That provided the team with a chance to add some high-impact youngsters to their organization, some of whom are making an impact at the Major League level.
First baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize were No. 1 overall picks in 2020 and 2018 and are finally making the kind of impact Detroit had hoped for.
Left fielder Riley Greene, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, has been excellent as a middle-of-the-order producer.
Catcher Dillon Dingler, a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, has burst onto the scene this year as well.
Jackson Jobe, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, is part of the Major League rotation, providing the Tigers with optimism now and heading into the future.
What makes this such a special time for Detroit is that they have even more young impact players on the way in the pipeline.
The one that fans are most excited to see is center fielder Max Clark.
How Much Did Tigers Star Prospect Max Clark Rise in Recent Rankings?
That position has been a mess for the Tigers in 2025 because of injuries. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft isn’t going to help fill that void this year, but he will be roaming the grass in Comerica Park before too long.
Ranked as the No. 6 prospect in baseball during the preseason, Clark has seen a nice jump in his ranking in a recent update done by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
He is now ranked No. 2 behind only Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox, and a promotion to Double-A should be coming in the near future because of how geat he has looked at High-A.
“Clark’s approach may just be too good for High A, as he was hitting .282/.425/.408 with way more walks than strikeouts through Sunday, although nearly all of his damage with the stick has come against righties. He’s chased pitches beyond the shadow of the strike zone just 6 percent of the time, and his overall whiff rate is only 15 percent,” Law wrote.
The work he put in this offseason to adjust his stance and swing is paying immediate dividends.
Clark won’t be turning 21 years old until December, which would make him one of the youngest players in Double-A.
But, he seems ready for the challenge, with nothing left to prove at the High-A level other than hitting a few more home runs to showcase that power potential.