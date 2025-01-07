Rumors Surrounding Detroit Tigers, Jack Flaherty Reunion Are Total Nonsense
The Detroit Tigers were always expected to add to their starting rotation this winter after things behind Tarik Skubal became a tough picture down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Having to win in the postseason by piecing together bullpen games on days where their ace couldn't bail them out is generally not a recipe for a deep run, even as good as A.J. Hinch is at managing that approach.
The first half of the year, the team struggled overall.
They had a dominant 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Skubal and right-hander Jack Flaherty. As Skubal carved up hitters with a level of dominance that became laughable, Flaherty's outings proved to be tremendously successful as well.
Across 18 starts for the Tigers, Flaherty sported a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA and 0.956 WHIP. He struck out batters at a higher rate than he had been for his entire eight-year career with 133 K's in 106.2 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, the offense wasn't holding up its end of the bargain and the team was uncompetitive by the deadline, leading Flaherty to be shipped out of town to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a deal which may have netted Detroit their shortstop of the future in Trey Sweeney.
Not a bad return for a player who signed a one-year deal last offseason.
But the impossible became possible, and the Tigers went on a run to make the playoffs and were on the brink of an ALCS appearance.
Flaherty would have been immensely helpful during that push.
Instead, while his numbers dipped a touch, he was able to help the Dodgers win the World Series before hitting the open market.
Understandably, many have linked Detroit to a potential reunion with Flaherty to shore up the rotation and satisfy one of the biggest needs for the team.
As recently as last week, they were reported to be "still in the mix" for the righty.
The only problem is the possibility of Flaherty returning is nothing more than a pipe dream.
Sure, on the surface it makes sense.
Flaherty found a gear he's never had before in under pitching coach Chris Fetter, and the Tigers - at least entering the offseason - had a need at starting pitcher.
But the idea of a reunion neglects a few key points.
For one, while the Alex Cobb signing didn't exactly blow fans away, it was a significant financial commitment to the rotation when they gave the veteran up to $17 million even if it's just for one year.
After the arrival of Cobb, general manager Jeff Greenberg fairly openly stated the team is likely done adding starting pitching.
While this wouldn't be the first time an executive has lied or not been fully truthful about his team's intentions, Greenberg's words can probably be taken at face value barring the possibility of someone they feel is a significant bargain.
And Flaherty has become the opposite of that in both AAV and years.
Last week, The Athletic reported Flaherty is believed to be seeking a five-year deal, and that is the reason why he has yet to sign since almost all of the top-of-the-market starters have come off the board.
Greenberg and Scott Harris giving Flaherty a five-year deal is about as likely as the two of them playing corner infield next season; it's not happening.
For as good of a performance he had while in Detroit, it's just not the way this team operates.
It's far from a slam dunk that Flaherty is going to continue to shine the way he did while with the Tigers, and locking themselves into a five-year deal is nonsensical.
If Flaherty were to remain unsigned into spring training, another one-year deal or shorter term contract with opt outs could become a possibility.
While that is unlikely as he continues to field offers, maybe Detroit would get involved at that point.
For now, don't buy any rumors connecting the righty to a Motor City reunion.
While it sounds nice on the surface, it just doesn't make any sense.