Detroit Tigers Star Target Reportedly Has Been Offered Contract by Another Team
With the Detroit Tigers looking for a way to build upon their incredible run to the ALDS after it looked like they were going to miss the playoffs again, they could be waiting to make a major splash.
The Tigers have one of the best groups of young core players in Major League Baseball, but if they're truly going to contend during this window, they need to add some established guys in their rotation and lineup.
Alex Cobb was who they opted to sign to boost their starting pitching staff, a solid move but one that isn't transformative.
Detroit could be waiting to do that on the offensive side of things.
Alex Bregman has been linked to this franchise throughout the winter for multiple reasons, highlighted by his championship pedigree and past history with manager A.J. Hinch that would be a huge boon to this clubhouse.
But it's another star player, Anthony Santander, who continues to be linked with the Tigers as he searches for his next opportunity.
While that's surprising considering Detroit's outfield is already loaded with talented players, the slugger would also bring the element of power this lineup was missing last year, something that could provide the boost they're looking for to contend in the AL Central for a decade.
Since Santander is coming off the best offensive performance of his career, the Tigers will have to fend off other teams if they are truly interested in adding the star.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, another team has made a contract offer.
"Both the Tigers and Blue Jays also have interest in outfielder Anthony Santander, with the Blue Jays having an offer in, a league source tells KPRC 2," he reports.
That brings a new wrinkle to this situation.
The Toronto Blue Jays are desperately trying to upgrade their lineup so they can make a real push with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette on the roster, so if they think Santander is the answer, the cash-rich franchise might offer him something that takes him out of Detroit's price range.
Despite the opportunity to push this team out of the rebuild they underwent by signing some established big league talent, that hasn't quite been the direction Scott Harris and his front office have taken.
So, if the Blue Jays are ready to get into a bidding war over Santander, that's something the Tigers might bow out of before it gets started.