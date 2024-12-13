Scott Boras Says Alex Bregman Has Interest in Joining Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers headed into this offseason with fans hoping to see some aggressive moves be made coming off one of the best months of baseball in the history of the franchise.
After the young core demonstrated first hand that they may not be very far away from true contention with the shocking postseason run, the urgency to put the finishing touches on what has thus far been a very successful rebuild looked to be raised. This hope included the Tigers being named as contenders for some of the top names available in free agency at positions of need, one of them being third base.
Of course, no third baseman is more sought after than Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman, who has felt like a perfect fit for Detroit both on the field and in the clubhouse. But as the winter meetings began this week, it felt like the noise connecting Bregman and the Tigers had started to cool down a bit and he looked likely to wind up either back in Houston or with the Red Sox and switching to second base. Despite the cool down, super agent Scott Boras said as the Winter Meetings were winding down that his client - who still has yet to make a decision - has interest in Detroit.
"I think he's open to any team that he thinks is someone that can be competitive and kind of dawn a new age...similar to the one he had in Houston," Boras said via the Detroit Free Press. "Obviously, he knows some people in Detroit very, very well, and has very familiar and trusting relationships there. I think for those reasons, he's open to a lot of things."
Earlier in the week, the Tigers were reported as one of four finalists to land Bregman's signature along with Boston, the Astros, and the New York Yankees. As he nears a decision and looks to find his next team, hearing that Detroit is still in it after the star has exited the Winter Meetings without a deal is at the very least extremely encouraging.
By the sounds of it from Boras, the prospect of reuniting with A.J. Hinch - who Bregman played the best baseball of his career under - is intriguing enough for the Tigers to make the final cut in his list of teams.
Whether or not Detroit can actually land the two-time All-Star is another question, but it sure sounds like they aren't out of it yet either.