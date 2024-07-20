Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Issues Blunt Comment on Trade Rumors
The Detroit Tigers have been linked heavily in many different trade rumors with just a week and a half to go until the 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30th.
One of the biggest trades that could be made at the deadline is the Tigers moving on from star pitcher Tarik Skubal. Many rumors have come out and reports as well about teams having interested in the ace.
Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He is a hot trade commodity, but it doesn't seem likely that Detroit will move him unless they get blown away by an offer. That could happen, but the Tigers are hesitant to deal him.
With his name being mentioned heavily in the rumor mill, Skubal spoke out and dropped a brief and blunt statement about all the trade talks he's hearing about.
“I have no say in it, so what's the point?”
There is absolutely zero reason in worrying about something that can't be controlled. Skubal is just focusing on baseball and letting the business side of the profession play out.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Skubal has made 19 starts for Detroit. In those appearances, he has compiled a 10-3 record to go along with a 2.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a 6.7 K/BB ratio, and 116.0 innings.
Needless to say, Skubal is a bonafide ace. He could be the main piece the Tigers build around, or they could trade him for a king's ransom.
Right now, there are two teams who have been linked the most in trade rumors to Skubal. Those two teams are the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams are World Series contenders and both teams have elite farm systems to put a trade package together.
At 27 years old with two more years left on his contract following the 2024 season, Detroit does not need to move their superstar pitcher. They could continue trying to build a contender with him being a major centerpiece.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with this situation. Teams will continue to call about Skubal and the Tigers will have to make a decision.
He may not be likely to get traded, but it's far from being a sure thing that he'll remain in Detroit. The rumors are sure to pick up in the coming days.