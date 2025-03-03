Detroit Tigers Starter Has Had Among Largest Fastball Velocity Rises
Many have already written off a former Detroit Tigers first overall selection, but the hurler is looking better than ever thanks to a change to his main pitch.
After making his first start this spring training, MLB data account BrooksGate shared a graphic that showed Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is among the players whose fastball has gained the most velocity since last season.
A year ago, Mize was averaging just 95.5 mph on his four-seamer, but after his first start this spring, he was now getting it up to 96.9 mph.
His second start didn't see him reach 97, but he was once again sitting above 96 and proving the velocity addition isn't a fluke.
This is not the first time in Mize's career that he has seen a big jump in velocity, either, as he is clearly figuring something out that works in his delivery as his career progresses.
Back in just 2022 he was hitting just 93.4 mph. His fastball doesn't move that much, so having extra speed will do wonders to help him get outs.
He suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery after just two starts in 2022 which kept him out for all of 2023.
It was that 2024 season where he came back throwing over two mph faster.
Adding more velocity on top of what he's already done has to have him and his trainers smiling.
The results from spring training so far have been fantastic, which is building up expectations for this upcoming campaign. Mize has made two appearances and thrown five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and one walk. He has struck out five batters as well.
Averaging one strikeout per inning this year would be a massive raise from just 6.9 K/9 last season.
The Detroit pitching staff made its miraculous turnaround without much help from Mize. He still had a 5.32 ERA over his final six outings of the season, but having him on the rise as a backend starter would have the staff in an even better spot than it already seems to be.
The Tigers were able to go a long way with their "pitching chaos" method, but they need more starters outside of Tarik Skubal to make an impact which is why they brought back Jack Flaherty.
Mize and Jackson Jobe closing out the starting rotation could be great if they start to match the hype surrounding them as top-three draft selections.