Detroit Tigers’ Starting Rotation Greatness Defined by One Clear Statistic
When the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Sunday, they’ll send Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the mound.
The Tigers are used to him having incredible outings. In his last game against Milwaukee, Skubal gave up four hits and no runs in seven innings to claim the victory. He struck out nine and walked none. He’s won his last two starts.
If Skubal (2-2, 2.66) and the Tigers win on Sunday they’ll have executed a baseball rarity — a four-game sweep. They will have done it with some of the best starting pitching in baseball.
But just how good has this rotation been lately? Well, before Sunday’s game the Tigers Communication account on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted one key fact about the rotation, something no other starting rotation in baseball can claim as the season reaches the one-month mark.
Detroit is the only rotation with four starters with a sub-.300 ERA. Along with Skubal, there is Casey Mize (2.22), Jack Flaherty (2.53) and Jackson Jobe (2.70).
Flaherty is the only starter of the four that hasn’t pitched in this series, as the Tigers called up Keider Montero to pitch in Wednesday’s finale to give the entire rotation an extra day of rest during a stretch in which there is precious little time off.
The only Tigers starter with an ERA higher than 3.00 is Reese Olson, who has a 4.50 ERA. But he has a 2-1 record. In fact, Olson started the opener against the Royals on Thurseday and claimed the victory. He only threw five innings, but he allowed just four hits and no earned runs. He walked two and struck out five.
On Friday, Jobe took the mound. The Tigers’ outstanding rookie claimed his second victory of the season as he threw five innings, giving up five hits and one run. He walked two and struck out five. He’s now won his last two starts.
Mize followed up on Saturday with one of his best outings of the season. The former first-round pick, who is experiencing a resurgence this year, went seven innings, giving up four hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked one.
As for Flaherty, he didn’t pitch in this series but is set to start next week when the Tigers face the San Diego Padres. He took the loss in his last start against Milwaukee, as he allowed five hits and three earned runs in 4.2 innings. He struck out four and walked two.