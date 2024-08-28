Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal Should Be in MVP Race Along With Cy Young Award
What Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal has been able to accomplish during the 2024 season has been remarkable. Not only is he the runaway favorite for the Cy Young Award in the American League, but he should be in consideration for the MVP award as well.
The last time that a pitcher won the MVP, not counting the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, was in 2014 when Clayton Kershaw accomplished it with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the AL, the last time it occurred was 2011 with former Tigers pitcher, Justin Verlander.
Skubal is even in the conversation as a candidate because of the rare position that he has put himself in.
The last time that a pitcher pulled off the Triple Crown, leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA, in a full season was 2006, when Johan Santana accomplished it with the Minnesota Twins. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians accomplished the feat as well but that season was 60 games long, not 162.
The Detroit ace has a chance to pull off that feat this season.
“As of Tuesday morning, he was leading the majors in all three categories—tied with Dylan Cease at 193 strikeouts, one win ahead of the trio of Sale, Seth Lugo and Carlos Rodón and 0.04 ahead of Sale in the ERA department. (Both Skenes and Reynaldo López have a better ERA, but it's unlikely either will reach 162 IP.),” wrote Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
On the season, Skubal has made 26 starts. He has pitched 160.1 innings and currently leads the MLB in wins (15), winning percentage (.789), strikeouts (193), ERA+ (162), FIP (2.52) and SO9 (10.8).
Miller believes that his production this season is not only good enough for being unanimously selected as Cy Young, but finish inside the top six of the MVP voting in the AL as well.
Right now, Miller has third baseman Jose Ramirez of the Guardians, right fielder Juan Soto of the New York Yankees, shortstop Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and center fielder Aaron Judge of the Yankees ahead of Skubal.
Like the Tigers star in the Cy Young race, the AL MVP award could be a landslide for Judge. But, Skubal just being mentioned amongst those incredible hitters puts into perspective just how dominant he has been on the mound this season.