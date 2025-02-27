Detroit Tigers Top Prospects to Watch at Each Position This Spring
Spring Training has arrived for the Detroit Tigers, and during this preseason ramp-up period, the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Tigers team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
The Tigers place a strong emphasis on acquiring high school talent with significant potential. After struggling in recent years, they have had several high draft picks. Some of these players are beginning to progress through the system, which is still quite young.
Below are the top prospects at each position who have been extended non-roster invitations and could get some game action this spring.
Thayron Liranzo – Catcher
Despite the Tigers making the playoffs in 2024, they were sellers last July. They acquired Liranzo from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for their first edition of Jack Flaherty.The 21-year-old switch-hitting catcher excelled at High-A Western Michigan, posting an impressive slash line of .315/.470/.562 over 26 games.
Liranzo's standout trait is his power; many scouts believe he has the potential to be a middle-of-the-order hitter capable of hitting over 20 home runs, complemented by a strong arm. However, he still needs to refine his receiving skills, and speed is not one of his strong points.
Currently ranked as the third prospect in the Tigers' organization, Liranzo is expected to begin the 2025 season at Double-A Lake Erie.
Carson Rucker - First Base
Rucker was drafted out of Goodpasture Christian High School in the fourth round, 107th overall, by the Detroit Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers currently do not have a first baseman ranked among their top thirty prospects, but Rucker’s power potential may suit that position in the long term. After being devastated by injuries in his first two seasons, Rucker needs to maintain his health to demonstrate his offensive capabilities.
Kevin McGonigle - Second Base
McGonigle was selected 37th overall in the 2023 draft by the Tigers out of Monsignor Bonner High School in Pennsylvania. The Tigers do not have a highly ranked pure second baseman in their system, but McGonigle, as the third-ranked prospect, has the potential to stick at shortstop or be an above-average defender at second base, as his bat needs to be utilized.
He possesses elite contact skills, posting a whiff rate of less than 9.0%, and his exit velocities rank in the 90th percentile. He is likely to start the upcoming season at Double-A.
Jace Jung - 3rd Base
Jung was selected 12th overall by the Detroit Tigers in 2022, coming from Texas Tech. He is currently ranked as the ninth prospect in the Tigers organization. Jung is expected to be the starting third baseman for the Tigers after a brief stint with the major league team in 2024.
In 34 games, he posted a batting line of .241/.362/.304, coupled with a strikeout rate of 30.9%. Although this was his first taste of the big leagues, he also faced challenges defensively. Jung seems to be getting an opportunity to prove himself in 2025.
Bryce Rainer – Shortstop
Rainer was selected 11th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Tigers, coming from Harvard Westlake High School. He is currently rated as the third-best prospect in the Detroit organization. Although he showcased first-round pitching abilities, his strong left-handed power bat ultimately led him to transition to shortstop.
While he may not be exceptionally athletic, he compensates with a strong arm. Rainer is set to begin the 2025 season in Low-A Lakeland, where he aims to improve his contact rate.
Max Clark – Outfield
Clark was the third overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, selected by the Tigers out of Franklin Community High School in Indiana. He is ranked as the second-best prospect in the organization and is considered one of the most accomplished high school baseball players.
Clark is a five-tool player with maximum effort, showcasing exceptional speed and a strong arm, which make him an excellent fit for center field.
If there is an area for improvement, it would be his power, as he needs to develop more gap strength. His slash line of .264/.372/.421 in 34 games at Single-A Western Michigan is just the beginning for this young 20-year-old.
He has plenty of time to enhance his hitting capabilities and should focus on driving the ball rather than solely pulling it to reach his elite potential. It’s likely that he will continue his development at Double-A Lake Erie.
Cris Rodriguez – Outfield
The Tigers do not have many outfield prospects aside from the previously mentioned Clark. Rodriguez was one of the Tigers' top international signings in 2025, coming from Panama. He was immediately ranked as the 19th best prospect in the Tigers' organization. His standout skill is his power, but like many young players, he needs to improve his chase rate and learn to trust his ability to hit for power to all fields. At just 17 years old, the Tigers have the opportunity to develop him at a comfortable pace.
Jackson Jobe – Pitcher
Jobe possesses all the necessary tools for success. He has a fastball that consistently sits between 97-100 mph and an elite sweeper with both horizontal and vertical movement. His command is impressive, although he has had some issues with walks. He has dominated at every level and had a taste of the major leagues last season with the Tigers during a postseason push, making two appearances in the playoffs.
What may benefit Jobe is that he won't need to be the team's savior. The Tigers already have one of the best pitchers in baseball, Tarik Skubal, which allows Jobe to fit in nicely behind him and veteran Jack Flaherty.
Jade Hamm – Pitcher
Hamm was selected in the 5th round, 143rd overall, out of Middle Tennessee State University. He is the 11th-rated prospect in the Tigers organization. As a late bloomer and a reliever during his time at MTSU, the Tigers have taken their time to transition him into a starting role.
He features a fastball that ranges from 92 to 94 mph, which jumps on hitter from a high noon arm slot. Additionally, he has a solid slider and is developing a changeup. Hamm will likely continue his development at Double-A Lake Erie.