Detroit Tigers Trade Their Veteran Outfielder to San Francisco Giants
With the trade deadline taking place at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers had an early game against the Cleveland Guardians that allowed the front office to make some lineup adjustments before their team took the field.
Just like on Monday when Jack Flaherty was scratched from his start, another player mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks wasn't active for this game.
Veteran outfielder Mark Canha has been viewed as a likely trade candidate, not only because he will hit free agency after this season so the Tigers are looking to get something in return, but also because many teams around the league are looking for a solid hitting and defending player who will accept a platoon role.
Detroit was able to find a new home for the player they acquired this offseason, sending him to the San Francisco Giants according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
Getting back anything for the impending free agent was the goal, especially with him having a down year. He's slashing .231/.337/.350 with an OPS+ of 94 compared to his six straight seasons where posted an OPS+ above the league average of 100.
In return, the Tigers are getting right-handed pitcher Eric Silva per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
A former fourth-round pick in 2021, the reliever has worked his way up to the Double-A level.
By moving Canha, this also provides Detroit an opportunity to give their young players more time at the Major League level to close out the year so they can make evaluations on who might be part of this roster going forward.