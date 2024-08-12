Detroit Tigers Up-and-Coming Star Predicted to Make 2028 Team USA Olympic Roster
Despite struggling at times throughout the season, the Detroit Tigers have shown many bright spots. For a young team, they're doing exactly what many expected. However, some of the young talent on the roster have proven they could become capable big leaguers one day, which is as promising of a sign as any throughout the past decade for the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene will ultimately be the two biggest factors for the future of this ball club. If they continue to be the All-Stars they were in 2024, Detroit's future will look bright. If they fall off a bit, things will change. However, all indications suggest they should continue playing the way they have, and given their ages, they should only just be getting started.
Greene has done everything asked of him in his first three years at the big league level. He was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and debuted in 2022 for the Tigers. In 1,125 career at-bats, he's slashing .268/.342/.431 with 33 home runs.
The campaign he's put together in 2024 has been the best of his career by a wide margin, posting a 133 OPS+ with 17 home runs in 371 at-bats. It's easy to see why he was named to an All-Star Game.
The question for him now is how much he can continue to improve his game.
Dayn Perry of CBS Sports seems to believe that he'll keep getting better. Perry predicted the USA Baseball roster for the 2028 Olympics, giving Greene a starting nod in the outfield.
"Greene has power -- and even more power upside -- and can capably man all three outfield positions. As well, this Floridian made impressive strides with his plate discipline, which has predictably made him an even more dangerous hitter when he does decide to swing. Provided he stays healthy, Greene will be a regular All-Star… and a 2028 Olympian."
Greene was listed with Aaron Judge and James Wood. Judge, arguably the best player in baseball, should be guaranteed to make the roster, even at 36 years old.
Wood, somewhat similar to Greene, will have to show that he can earn the spot. Greene has proven more than Wood at this stage of their careers, but Wood has all the tools to be an elite-level hitter.
As for Detroit's young star, playing on the USA Team would be an incredible honor, and it looks possible due to his production.