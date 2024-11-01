Detroit Tigers Viewed as Top Landing Spot for World Series Champion
It was an amazing 2024 season for the Detroit Tigers, and they will now be focused on trying to improve this offseason.
During the stretch run, the Tigers were able to lean heavily on their ace Tarik Skubal and their bullpen. Manager A.J. Hinch did an excellent job navigating the bullpen.
After exceeding all expectations in 2024, Detroit will now have a lot of eyes on them moving forward, as they nearly made the American League Championship Series. This offseason, the Tigers will be trying to improve their team and prove the recent success was no fluke.
Even though the franchise was able to lean on Skubal and their bullpen to end the season, that doesn’t feel like it will be sustainable for an entire season, and they should look to add a good starting pitcher in free agency.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the Tigers being the best fit for Walker Buehler in free agency.
“It also could be a selling point to Buehler that Detroit was able to immediately re-unleash Skubal as a star after he missed more than 11 months (flexor tendon surgery) between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, get Mize back to pitching at a respectable level this year after he missed almost all of 2022 and all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery, and turn Flaherty back into a star over the first few months of this season. We shall see. But a rotation of Skubal, Buehler, Mize, Olson and Jackson Jobe could make Detroit much more than just a two-month flash in the pan.”
The pairing of Buehler and Detroit makes a lot of sense on paper. With the Tigers looking to compete again in 2025, adding a starter that has the ability to be No.2 behind their ace will be key.
Even though bullpens are relied upon heavily in the playoffs, having a strong starting staff is still very important, as bullpens can get burned out with multiple games in a row.
From a financial standpoint, the veteran right-hander will likely also make sense for Detroit. Since he is coming off a bad 2024 overall, Buehler will likely be looking for a one-year deal to prove that he is back to his old self, and then look to cash-in on free agency after the 2025 season.
If the 30-year-old can pitch like he did in the World Series, he would be an excellent addition for Detroit.