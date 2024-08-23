Detroit Tigers Will Be Fueled by Strong Pitching for Stretch Run
As the Detroit Tigers head into the stretch run, there is reason to believe that they can make a push up the standings and contend for a Wild Card spot.
The Tigers have a huge seven-game stretch coming up against the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels. Considering these are the two worst teams in baseball, Detroit can make up some ground on the teams ahead of them in the standings very quickly.
One of the reasons for the success of the Tigers this season has been their pitching. They are currently ranked 11th in the majors in total team ERA, which is a solid place to be. As they head into the stretch, they will have to continue to rely on their pitching and hope the bats can come alive.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the talent of the Detroit’s pitching staff.
"Despite trading away Jack Flaherty, the Tigers have held 15 consecutive opponents to four runs or fewer, fueled by a modest breakout by rookie Keider Montero (16.0 IP, 5 ER, 15 K) who might be pitching his way into the 2025 Opening Day rotation. [Bonus sentence: Spencer Torkelson had a four-hit game Tuesday in just his third game back from more than two months in the minors.]"
When the Tigers elected to trade Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was easy to think that it would have a negative impact the pitching staff. Flaherty was pitching well for Detroit and was one of the most sought after pitchers at the trade deadline.
However, the emergence of Keider Montero of late has helped fill that void. In August, Montero seems to have figured it out a bit in the majors, as he has a 3-1 record with an ERA of 3.52 so far in August.
In addition to Montero, Detroit, of course, has one of the best pitchers in baseball in Tarik Skubal. Skubal leads the league in ERA and is tied for the league lead in wins. Having an ace like Skubal makes it a lot easier for everyone else in the rotation, but the Tigers will need their bats to step up in the stretch.
Detroit is currently ranked 25th in the majors in batting average, as adding some hitters next season will be important if they want to take another step forward. However, the return of Spencer Torkelson should help improve the lineup for the time being.
As we head into the stretch run, the Tigers will be relying heavily on their pitching like they have for most of the season. If the lineup can improve a bit, they will be able to make a run at a playoff spot.