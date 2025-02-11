Detroit Tigers Would Make Major Win-Now Statement by Adding Star Third Baseman
The Detroit Tigers made the postseason in 2024, putting an end to their 10-year playoff drought.
A white-hot September spearheaded an unexpected playoff appearance, which ended in a Division Series loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Tigers have a two-year window before their top-of-the-rotation pitchers, Tarik Skubal and newly-signed Jack Flaherty, could depart in free agency.
The clearest way the franchise could win their first World Series title since 1984 is by reeling in the biggest catch left on the market; third baseman Alex Bregman.
Buster Olney of ESPN recently put Detroit on the short list of teams that could sign Bregman. The insider stated that this addition would be the team's announcement that their time to win is now.
If the franchise isn't confident they can extend Skubal long term, then pushing all their chips in right now is the move.
Bregman would join outfielder Riley Greene to form the nucleus of the Tigers lineup.
Former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is coming off a down year, but he won't turn 29 until December, so he has a realistic path to bouncing back. If he returns to form, the potential signing of Bregman would add that much more and give Detroit's offense a massive boost.
There's a natural fit for Bregman with this team since the Tigers would otherwise enter the season with a platoon at third base.
Rookie Jace Jung has some promise, to the point where he could be a fringe American League Rookie of the Year contender. But, he's also coming off a right wrist injury that required surgery in the offseason and is still very unproven. Veteran Matt Vierling's 2.9 WAR in 2024 is the most of his four-year career by a considerable margin. He has enough versatility that he could see time in right field, even if Bregman doesn't joint the team.
However, Bregman would bring a veteran locker room presence that's played in big games for contending teams. His championship pedigree could have a positive impact on Detroit's young, promising hitters like Parker Meadows, Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter.
Not only could Bregman walk right in and be the team's most feared hitter, but he would elevate the whole offense.
The Tigers should be a team that's in win now mode.
Bregman would be the final piece to that puzzle.