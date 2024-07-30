Detroit Tigers Would Only Trade Ace for ‘Godfather Offer'
The Detroit Tigers will have some interesting decisions to make on the final day of the trade deadline. Many contending teams are calling on left-handed ace Tarik Skubal, but he seems to be a pitcher who could be a generational talent for this ball club.
Moving an arm like Skubal could put many in the front office at risk of losing their jobs if the prospects they land in return don't pan out. For what it's worth, there's likely not a scenario where the Tigers move Skubal, and the prospects who come back in a package do even half of what he's shown he can do.
It's an unrealistic ask, but that just goes to show how well the Cy Young Award favorite has thrown this year. Factor in that he doesn't hit free agency until 2027, and moving Skubal makes little sense.
Detroit has an ace, something that they've been searching for throughout the past few seasons. Why move him when they have a chance to possibly win the division as soon as next year, too?
There isn't a reason to do so, and according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, it won't be happening unless they get a trade offer they can't refuse.
"Snell, yes. Skubal, no ... I think. From what I have heard, the Tigers aren't looking to trade Skubal, but if a team comes to GM Scott Harris with a Godfather offer -- i.e. one he can't refuse -- then it's possible Detroit trades him. With two years of control left, there is no urgency for the Tigers to trade their ace."
The only team in baseball that could realistically put together that type of package is the Baltimore Orioles. While the Orioles have the best farm system in baseball, they might also be hesitant to move the needed prospects they'd have to trade in a deal for Skubal.
However, with Corbin Burnes hitting free agency at the end of the year, they have a reason to be aggressive on the trade market. If Burnes leaves in the offseason, they don't have an ace, which would be an issue in the loaded American League East.
With a 2.35 ERA and a ridiculous 154 strikeouts in 130.0 innings pitched, it makes sense why every contending team could use him. It might make sense to trade him one day, but that day isn't now, and the front office seems to understand that.