Detroit Tigers Youngster Suffers One of Biggest Drops in MLB Prospect Rankings
The Detroit Tigers are arguably in the best position of any franchise in baseball right now.
They are thriving at the Major League level, cementing their status as legitimate contenders with a 26-15 record, which is the best in the American League going into Monday's action. That is tied with the New York Mets, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are 27-14, and the San Diego Padres, who are 25-14, owning better winning percentages.
Not only are the Tigers playing well at the highest level, but their minor league system is overflowing with high-end talent that will help keep the team at that incredibly high level for years to come.
Detroit currently has five players in the top 100 of the MLB Pipeline prospect rankings; outfielder Max Clark, middle infielder Kevin McGonigle, shortstop Bryce Rainer, first baseman/catcher Josue Briceno and catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo.
They are all 21 years of age or younger and a little bit away from being contributors at the Big League level, but some of them are thriving more than others thus far in 2025.
One of the players who have struggled out of the gate is Liranzo.
Where Is Thayron Liranzo in MLB Prospect Rankings?
He was incredible at High-A West Michigan after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the return package, along with shortstop Trey Sweeney, in exchange for Jack Flaherty.
His torrid pace continue in the Arizona Fall League, where he produced a .375/.492/.667 slash line with nine extra base hits in 48 at-bats. He also drew 11 walks compared to nine strikeouts, following his regular season performance with 26 walks and 20 strikeouts.
Unfortunately, that production has gone sideways in his first taste of Double-A.
Liranzo has a .169/.322/.310 slash line with two home runs and four doubles in 87 plate appearances. He has a concerning 36.8% strikeout rate, going down 32 times compared to a still impressive 16 walks.
Alas, those struggles have contributed to the talented catcher dropping in the MLB Pipeline prospect rankings.
His 13-spot drop, from No. 73 to No. 86, is tied for the sixth biggest with Temarr Johnson, a middle infielder, and Thomas Harrington, a right-handed pitcher, both of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It will be something worth keeping an eye on, especially since another first baseman/catcher is competing alongside of him in the organization right ahead of him in the rankings.