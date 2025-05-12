Tigers Young Core Has Been Led by Underrated Superstar Outfielder
It has been an amazing start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, who are emerging as one of the best teams in the league.
Coming into the year, expectations were high since this was a team that blew away what they were expected to accomplish in 2024 by making the playoffs and knocking off the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card round.
Considering they were sellers at the trade deadline, it was truly shocking to see what they accomplished in the second half of the season.
Now, nobody is sleeping on the Tigers.
Overall, this is still a very young team when looking at the roster. While the front office did add some veterans to help fill some needs this winter, the majority of the core for Detroit is on the younger side.
Fortunately, they have a budding superstar in their lineup who is looking to prove that he is one of the best in the game.
Is a Young Star on Detroit a Budding Superstar?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Riley Greene being one of the best players in the league when healthy, and one of the brightest young stars in baseball.
“Injuries have plagued the first three seasons of his career, missing well over 100 games, but he has been incredibly valuable when healthy, already hitting eight home runs this season.”
The talented outfielder is one of the best young players in the game, but hasn’t quite received the acknowledgement as some other young stars. However, as Detroit continues to win and Greene continues to play well, he will be a household name sooner rather than later.
At just 23 years old, Greene was able to make his first All-Star team last season.
The young slugger slashed .262/.348/.479 with 24 home runs and 74 RBI.
There were only six players, including Greene, 23 years old or younger who made the All-Star team, showing that he belongs in the conversation as one of the best youngsters in the MLB.
So far this campaign, the talented outfielder has slashed .255/.311/.470 with nine home runs and 22 RBI.
As the Tigers continue to try and build on their hot start to the season, it is Greene who they will be relying on heavily in the middle of their lineup.
Even though he might be underrated compared to some other young stars, Detroit has a great one in their outfield.