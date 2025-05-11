Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Begins Injury Rehab Assignment
The Detroit Tigers have had one Top 100 prospect on the shelf for the past month, but he returned to the field on Saturday.
Kevin McGonigle, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America’s updated Top 100, began an injury rehab assignment with Class-A Lakeland on Saturday as he batted leadoff and was the designated hitter.
McGonigle, a shortstop, is being treated as most Major League position players are treated when they start a rehab assignment. He’ll do a game or two as the DH before he returns to the field.
The Tigers’ other four Top 100 prospects are pitcher Jackson Jobe at No. 5, outfielder Max Clark at No. 20, shortstop Bryce Rainer at No. 43 and catcher Thayron Liranzo at No. 73. Rainer is the only member of the group that is at Lakeland. He batted in second, right behind McGonigle, on Saturday.
McGonigle finished 1-for-2 for the game. He grounded out to lead off the game. He led off the third with a walk. He then doubled in the fifth and later scored. He was removed after the inning. Most players don’t play a full game in their first rehab contest.
The 20-year-old McGonigle started the season at High-A West Michigan. He started the season opener with a bang. He went 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI as West Michigan won, 7-0.
McGonigle never left the game, but the day after MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that he would miss time with an ankle injury. The Tigers later announced that he suffered a right ankle sprain while running the bases and was moved to the 7-day injured list.
The fact that he only needed a month to get back to baseball is a good sign that he can bounce back from injuries like this.
The Tigers selected McGonigle 37th overall in the 2023 MLB draft out of Bonner & Prendergast Catholic High School in Alden, Penn. He was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year his senior year and played for the United States national team in the 2022 U-18 Baseball World Cup.
Detroit paid him $2.85 million in bonus money to get him to forego college. After a smattering of games in 2023, he played his first full season with the Tigers’ organization in Class-A Lakeland and West Michigan. Combined he slashed .309/.401/.452 with five home runs and 44 RBI. He also had 16 doubles, four triples, 22 stolen bases and 49 runs.
Most strikingly, he had a tremendous eye for the strike zone as a young hitter. He walked 46 times against 22 strikeouts.
While at Lakeland he slashed .326/.407/.470 with four home runs and 37 RBI. Even after the promotion to West Michigan, he was named the Florida State League’s most valuable player and the Tigers’ minor league player of the year.