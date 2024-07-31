Did Detroit Tigers Make Right Decision Shipping Out Veteran Reliever?
The Detroit Tigers are a team that people were keeping a close eye on ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Despite a logjam in both leagues for wild card spots, the Tigers are one team that was ready to make some deals and sell some pieces.
Everyone was waiting for the big deal to drop centered around starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. But, Detroit was busy working the phones on other deals, as they did trade another one of their veteran pitchers on Tuesday afternoon.
Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin is on his way to the Texas Rangers. Heading back to the Tigers in the deal are pitching prospects, Joseph Montalvo and Chase Lee.
This will continue what has been an almost yearly tradition of the veteran being traded during the season. In four out of the last five years, Chafin has not finished the season with the ball club he started it with.
He has had a very solid season with Detroit, bouncing back after a tough 2023 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. He is striking out opponents at a career-high pace with 50 in 41 innings, coming out to a 12.2 K/9.
Chafin has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball in 2024. As shared on MLB.com, he is in the top five percent of pitchers in chase and whiff rates and has produced an expected ERA in the top 10 percent.
His form has also returned when it comes to his splits. After having reverse splits over the last two seasons, he has stifled left-handed hitters in 2024. Lefties have a porous slash line of .180/.261/.213 with only two extra-base hits in 69 plate appearances.
That kind of performance is what made Chafin a hot commodity on the trade market. But, it was surprising to see what his destination ultimately was.
This is a deal that will leave some Rangers fans scratching their heads. Are they buying, or are they selling after trading pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Kansas City Royals on Monday?
Texas likely sees this as a better use of money. Lorenzon is making a comparable amount to Chafin, who signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with Detroit this past offseason, but could be under team control beyond 2024. He has a club option worth $6.5 million in 2025 that also includes a $500,000 buyout.
For this season, the Rangers are paying out the prorated amount of his $4.25 million base salary, which is about $1.42 million. However, there are reachable incentives in his contract, as Chafin will earn bonuses if he pitches in 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 games.
Lacking left-handed options, Texas has now landed one of the premier southpaws for this season. Their bullpen looks quite strong on paper with Chafin joining David Robertson, Kirby Yates and Jose Leclerc. A late-season push is certainly possible, especially with their starting pitching getting healthy.
The Tigers get a worthwhile lottery ticket in Montalvo, who has been progressing nicely in his development in the Rangers’ system. He was their No. 27 prospect and has taken to starting full-time. Montalvo has the tools to become a back-end starter in the majors at the very least.
Lee wasn’t on the top 30 pipeline but has already reached Triple-A. His 2024 campaign was delayed because of offseason hip surgery, but he has pitched at a high level. In 11 appearances, he has recorded a 1.93 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 14 innings.