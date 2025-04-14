Emerging Talent Can Turn Detroit Tigers Into Must-Watch Team in Baseball
The Detroit Tigers captivated the baseball world with their unprecedented performance down the stretch of the 2024 season.
They were sellers at the deadline, moving any veteran on an expiring contract that had value. A double-digit deficit in the standings was being faced.
Despite that, the team overcame those obstacles, catching fire in the summer and earning the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League. They made the most of it, defeating the Houston Astros in the ALWC before losing in five games to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
That created a lot of positive momentum heading into the offseason with the expectation that the front office would spend some money to continue heading in the right direction.
There were a few upgrades made, but not the huge splash many were hoping to see.
Alas, the lack of big offseason moves has not deterred them from finding a lot of success in the early going of the 2025 regular season.
The Tigers are 9-6, currently holding down first place in the AL Central despite starting the season being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There have been a lot of key contributors to the team’s success, but their lack of recognizable stars has them a little lower on the watchability list than their performance on the field would suggest.
David Schoenfield of ESPN placed them at No. 18, as their lack of flash played a part in the team landing in the bottom half of the rankings.
Outside of reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, there aren’t many players that a casual baseball fan would recognize immediately.
“They also have an intriguing young group in Jackson Jobe, Trey Sweeney and Keith, but this doesn't necessarily register as the most exciting team around. They're certainly not flashy on defense or on the bases,” Schoenfield wrote.
Knocking on the door of becoming a breakout star is Riley Greene, who was an All-Star in 2024 for the first time and has the all-around skill set to land on the MVP ballot as soon as this year.
He is a young player in his own right, but that young core is what will propel Detroit further up these rankings in the near future, especially if they can reach their potential.
Even more talented youngsters are waiting in the wings in the minor leagues, led by outfielder Max Clark, catcher Thayron Liranzo and third baseman Jace Jung.
The career renaissance of former No. 1 overall picks, first baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize, are both worth watching throughout the season as well.
Torkelson looked to be the odd man out all spring after Gleyber Torres was signed to play second base and Colt Keith took over at first base. But he hit so well that he forced his way onto the Opening Day roster and hasn’t stopped hitting.
Mize, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is healthy and beginning to realize the immense potential he possesses as well. He has a 2.60 ERA across his first 17.1 innings, deepening one of the most underrated rotations in baseball.