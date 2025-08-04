First Impression of Charlie Moron Appears Like Tigers May Have Gotten a Steal
Fans were not thrilled with the trade deadline approach from the Detroit Tigers.
Understandably, the hope was that some of the biggest names on the market would be headed to the Motor City. However, instead the reminder was given that that isn't how president of baseball operations Scott Harris operates.
With the best farm system in baseball, Harris was never going to deal his top prospects, even if in the short term it would have set them up better to contend right now.
Harris has the Tigers set up to compete both now and moving forward, but he didn't make zero moves by any means.
More News: Tigers Major MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition Has Incredible Debut With Team
At the last second just before the deadline struck, the young executive elicited a collective groan in Detroit by trading for Baltimore Orioles veteran right-hander Charlie Morton.
At 41 years old, Morton is one of the oldest pitchers in baseball and has been wildly inconsistent this season following what was an atrocious start to the campaign.
Morton has been brilliant for stretches, though, and Sunday night was a prime example.
In what wound up being a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Morton threw six innings and allowed just four hits and one run, striking out six and walking only one.
More News: Analyzing Why Tigers Received Shockingly Poor Grade in Chris Paddack Trade
Wasting a strong pitching performance is always frustrating, but this has to be encouraging for Tigers fans who were not happy with the deadline approach.
After strong showings from Morton and Kyle Finnegan this weekend -- the two most significant additions -- it looks like Harris' calculated and calm approach may have been for the best.
On the flip side, offensive additions did not happen, and in turn, Detroit squandered a brilliant start which will have fans questioning if enough was done in totality.
More News: Tigers Surprisingly Send Down Red-Hot Relief Pitcher To Make Room for Charlie Morton
Regardless of the mixed feelings on that fact, Morton looked like the best version of himself during his first start in a Tigers uniform.
If this is what he can be for the rest of the regular season and into October, not only is Detroit set up much better in the rotation, but that will also put less stress on the bullpen which could improve the outlook of that unit going forward.
Morton has a ways to go before he earns the trust and faith of Tigers fans, but if he keeps pitching like he did on Sunday night, he's well on his way to doing just that.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.