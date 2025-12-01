Tigers May Already Be Out of Running for Top Relief Pitcher Free Agent Target

The Detroit Tigers headed into the offseason looking for new arms to help fill out a bullpen which was one of the weak spots of the team during their late season collapse and eventual playoff exit.

Reporting around the topic has ranged wildly, from stories linking Detroit to the top name in the market in Edwin Diaz as well as interest in veteran Ryan Helsley. The Helsley interest also came with the caveat of possibly changing him to a starter, but that possibility went out the window for the Tigers and president of baseball operations Scott Harris over the weekend.

With Helsley signing a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, Harris will have to shift gears and focus on new bullpen targets. The size of Helsley's contract though -- $28 million over two years -- despite an ugly 2025 season has a ripple effect beyond just the American League East.

For Detroit, it indicates a massive market for relief help, and it might just take them out of the running for the top names left. One player in particular in San Diego Padres two-time All-Star Robert Suarez likely is no longer realistic.

Tigers Likely Will Not Be Seriously Involved in Pursuit of Suarez

Apr 22, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) pitches in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit is in need of a true closer desperately if they want to install Will Vest back into his setup role rather than using him in the 9th inning out of need more so than anything. Championship teams have elite closers, and there was significant reason to think the Tigers would pursue one as Kyle Finnegan likely gets set to depart as well.

This is why Suarez made a ton of sense as one of the best in all of baseball. With Helsley receiving $14 million annually coming off a stretch with the New York Mets in which he had a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 over 22 appearances, the eventual contracts for the likes of Suarez and Diaz are anyone's guess.

Suarez's representation could easily make the argument if Helsley is worth $14 million, then Suarez is worth over $20. If things do get that high, it would be a shock to see Detroit involved in the bidding, which would be unfortunate given how great of a fit there is here.

Tigers Could Form Elite Bullpen by Adding Suarez

Sep 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) looks skyward after the Padres defeat the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In 2025, Suarez led the National League in saves with 40, posting a 2.97 ERA and scorching 0.904 WHIP to collect a bWAR of 2.3 in 70 appearances. Striking out 75 and walking just 16 in 69.2 innings for by far the best KK/BB ratio of his career, the 34-year-old is at his peak.

Adding a true shutdown closer who would seize the role and allow Detroit to use their other bullpen options to feed into the goal of putting someone like Suarez out there for a save opportunity.

Unless the Tigers and Harris severely change course, paying a reliever over $20 million annually will not be the way they operate. At this point, a reunion with Finnegan seems possible, as does looking into the second rate of the market.

Time will tell how Detroit approaches things, but they are likely already out on the likes of Suarez.