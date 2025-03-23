Five Bold Tigers Predictions Before Opening Day of 2025 MLB Season
The 2024 Detroit Tigers rode a late-season surge that sent them to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The Tigers have the pitching to be a factor for years, but their offense needs to take a step forward for the team to be a consistent force in the American League.
Opening Day is on the horizon, so let's make five predictions for Detroit's 2025 campaign.
Tigers Win AL Central
The AL Central has four teams in Detroit, the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins that could conceivably win the division.
The Tigers have the best pitching of this group, led by reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Their rotation makes them the most dangerous AL Central team in a short series.
If their offense can hover around the league average mark, Detroit gets into the postseason for the second year in a row with a real shot to go on a deep playoff run.
Jackson Jobe Wins AL Rookie of the Year
Jobe is Detroit's X-factor both now and long-term. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft and he has future Cy Young winner written all over him.
Growing pains should be expected for any rookie pitcher, but Jobe is expected to open the year in the Tigers' rotation and he has the talent to be a difference-maker right from the jump. He's a clear Rookie of the Year contender, that could make Detroit extremely dangerous in a short series if he can start to peak late in the year.
Gleyber Torres is an All-Star
Torres is a quality player, coming off a down season, entering his first campaign with the Tigers. He's also on a one-year deal while having some bad blood about his unceremonious departure with the New York Yankees.
Torres is a talented player who is just 28 years old and is highly motivated to return to form, both for financial and personal reasons.
A bounce back year from Torres is one of the most realistic ways the Tigers can squeeze more out of their offense in 2025. It would be no surprise if that happens.
Spencer Torkleson Resurrects Once Promising Career
The other way Detroit's offense can take a step forward with their Opening Day roster is if former No. 1 overall pick Torkleson realizes his potential.
He's had a strong spring, leading the team with four homers while hitting .302. He also hit 31 homers in 2023, so he's already shown that he can hit for power at the Major League level.
There's no denying that Torkleson has had a less than ideal start to his Big League career, but he's also a 25-year-old hitter that's already smashed over 30 homers in a season. Here's hoping he proves all his doubters wrong in 2025.