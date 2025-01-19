Former Detroit Tigers Fan Favorite Signs New Deal with San Diego Padres
As the offseason progresses, remaining MLB free agents are starting to find their homes ahead of spring training, now just weeks away.
One of those players is former Detroit Tigers fan favorite and utility infielder Niko Goodrum. The former Tiger spent four seasons with Detroit and posted a .232/.306/.401 slashline with 42 home runs in 376 games played.
During his 2018-21 stint, Goodrum was one of the few consistencies on a fairly disappointing team. He then made his way to the Houston Astros in 2022, the year the franchise defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
In 2023, he spent the second half of the season with South Korea’s KBO league. He slashed .295/.373/.387 in 50 games with the Lotte Giants.
He then made his way to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 and eventually ended last season with the Los Angeles Angels where he made just four appearances.
Now, the journeyman infielder has signed with the San Diego Padres on a minor league deal on Jan. 17 that likely involves an invite to Big League spring training with the Padres according to the MLB transaction log.
This may be Goodrum's last chance to make the Majors in affiliated ball as his .103/.188/.103 slashline last season has shown the 33-year-old may no longer be able to hit at the level. However, he did hit .284/.375/.460 in Triple-A last season so there is a glimmer of hope for Goodrum and San Diego is hoping he can become a player that can play multiple positions and act as a shuttle player for injuries.
However, the Padres are in a unique situation where they are in need of a position flexible bat off their bench and if Goodrum puts it together in spring training, he may get that opportunity to start the season. That may be his best case scenario at this point in his career.