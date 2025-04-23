Former Detroit Tigers Notable Prospect Designated For Assignment By NL Team
A former Detroit Tigers high profile prospect appears to be nearing the end with the team they traded him to.
According to an announcement from the Philadelphia Phillies, versatile infielder Kody Clemens has been designated for assignment by the team in a corresponding move to returning utility man Weston Wilson from the injured list.
Clemens -- who is the son of legendary pitcher Roger Clemens -- was originally drafted by the Tigers in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft.
Quickly, he worked his way to becoming one of the higher rated prospects in the organization and after a huge start to the 2022 season with Triple-A Toledo, he was promoted to the big league roster.
Despite slashing .274/.327/.535 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI over the first 60 games of the year in the minors, Clemens struggled to replicate that success with Detroit.
Playing 56 games for the Tigers in 2022, he slashed .145/.197/.308. The following offseason, Detroit sent him to the Phillies in a deal which included star utility man Matt Vierling coming over from Philadelphia.
In the three seasons since, Clemens has appeared in 97 games for the Phillies including seven this season and slashed .220/.265/.394 with nine home runs and 31 RBI.
Whether or not he gets another shot in the Major Leagues remains to be seen, though it would probably be a surprise to see the Tigers entertain any sort of reunion.
Nonetheless, fans in Detroit will certainly continue to follow the career of a player who was once thought to possibly be a key part of the team's future.