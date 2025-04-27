Former Detroit Tigers Player Accomplishes Rare Feat During Historic Night
The Detroit Tigers won both games of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
That was a statement day for this group for more reasons than one, holding onto the best record in the American League and their lead at the top of the division while also showing it might be them who actually is the future of Major League Baseball instead of the Orioles like many pundits predicted two years ago.
But that result was overshadowed by a former Tigers player.
Late on Saturday, Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks had a historic night by hitting four home runs in a single game, becoming just the 19th player in MLB history to accomplish that feat.
Detroit originally signed Suarez out of Venezuela back in 2008, and after six years in the minors, he worked his way up the pipeline until he was promoted for his Major League debut in 2014.
During that season, he got into 85 games and slashed .242/.316/.336 with four homers, 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI.
It looked like he could be a staple for the Tigers going forward, but after the year, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a package that returned starting pitcher Alfredo Simon.
Since that point, Suarez has enjoyed 12 seasons in the bigs, and he has turned into a prolific power hitter by blasting 20-plus home runs in eight out of his 10 campaigns following the trade, including four years with 30 or more and the 2019 season where he hit 49 longballs.
This is his second year with the Diamondbacks after the Seattle Mariners traded him there ahead of the 2024 campaign.
It looks like the former Detroit product is on his way to having another impressive power display after this historic night.