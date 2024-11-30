Former Detroit Tigers Star Might Be on Boston Red Sox's Offseason Radar
The Boston Red Sox are among the many teams that could use some help in their pitching rotation. With that in mind, a former Detroit Tigers' star is a player that they are being linked to as a potential target.
While the Tigers opted to trade away star pitcher Jack Flaherty ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was a fan favorite in Detroit and was one of their best pieces during the first half of the 2024 season.
Flaherty finished the 2024 season as a World Series champion with the Dodgers. He's now one of the most sought after free agent starters on the market.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has suggested that Flaherty could be a potential fit for the Red Sox this offseason.
It's a pairing that would make an awful lot of sense for both parties.
"Flaherty won't demand a contract as large as the other two players on this list. He's not likely to be pursued by the incumbent Dodgers anymore either. If the Red Sox are looking for a budget ace, Flaherty would be their guy, given the circumstances."
During the 2024 season split between the Tigers and Los Angeles, Flaherty ended up making 28 total starts. He ended up with a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162.0 innings pitched.
At 29 years old, Flaherty would be a nice long-term addition for Boston as well. Plenty of other teams will have interest in him too.
In fact, there is a chance that Detroit could consider trying to bring him back. They have been linked to the starting pitching market and Flaherty did enjoy his time with the Tigers.
Obviously, as Pressnell mentioned, the Dodgers are not going to be in the market to bring Flaherty back. They recently signed superstar ace Blake Snell to a monster contract.
That opens up the door even more for teams like the Red Sox and Detroit to try and sign him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Flaherty ends up landing.
Keep an eye on Boston as a potential free agency destination for him. Fans would also love to see the Tigers end up reuniting with him.
Flaherty is going to be a hot name on the market as it starts to heat up and should end up receiving a major pay raise as well following his impressive 2024 campaign.